Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith

If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.

Smith issued the statement Thursday morning, calling Lacombe-Ponoka candidate Jennifer Johnson's 2022 comments offensive and vile.

The first-time candidate made the comparison while speaking to the Western Unity Group in Stettler in September. She told the group Alberta's education system's achievement outcomes are devalued by transgender students.

She compared the situation to baking a batch of cookies laced with a drop of feces.

“We can be top three per cent but that little bit of poop is what wrecks it,” Johnson is heard saying, in part, on the audio.

The recording surfaced earlier this week.

The NDP called on Smith to dismiss Johnson as a candidate.

Johnson apologized on Wednesday.

Smith's statement the next morning read: "Elected officials have a responsibility to represent all communities. Although there are certainly legitimate policy discussions to be had on youth transgender issues, the language used by Ms. Johnson regarding children identifying as transgender is simply unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our party or province."

Smith continued, "I have informed Ms. Johnson that should she win a seat as the UCP candidate for Lacombe-Panoka, she will not sit as a member of the United Conservative caucus in the Legislature."

Wednesday evening, the UCP leader participated in a debate between the candidates in the Brooks-Medicine Hat constituency. When an audience member asked how the candidates would ensure the protection of LGBTQ2S+ children and adults, Smith said the topic had been polarized.

“These issues are very personal family issues and every family has a loved one that they support, every single one of us have family members who are struggling with gender identity or coming to terms with their sexuality and we need to give 100 per cent support to them and we need to depoliticize this,” Smith told the crowd of about 250.

On Thursday, she encouraged Johnson to meet with the LGBTQ2S+ community to learn more about related issues.

"This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta (TESA) and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns," Johnson wrote on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

"My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka."

Smith will participate in the provincial leaders debate against NDP Leader Rachel Notley at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Watch it live on CTV News Edmonton at Six or CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

With files from The Canadian Press