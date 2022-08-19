Johnson's Beach lifeguards leave Sunday: Centennial guards on duty until Labour Day weekend
It's almost time to pack up the sand buckets and beach towels for another year.
The last day lifeguards will be on duty at Johnson's Beach will be Sun., Aug., 21, and the last day at Centennial Beach will be Fri., Sept., 2.
Many lifeguards are post-secondary students who are returning to school.
The buoy lines will remain in the water at both Centennial and Johnson's beaches until after Labour Day weekend and will be pulled in Wed., Sept. 7.
The Personal Floatation Device (PFD) loan program offered for the 2022 beach season will remain available until guards are off duty. The PFD loan program allows visitors to borrow free Personal Floatation Devices to help ensure water safety.
So far this year, 119 people have participated in the program.
