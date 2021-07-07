Johnson Street Bridge temporarily stuck in lowered position

The City of Victoria confirmed it was unable to raise the Johnson Street Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the bridge is in its lowered position, cars and pedestrians can continue to use the bridge as usual.

However, marine traffic has been notified that the bridge is currently unable to raise due to a mechanical issue.

The city says that crews are on site at the bridge attempting fix the issue as soon as possible.

The municipality says it will alert marine users when the problem is resolved.