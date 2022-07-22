Join the phragmite fight at Tiny Marsh
Volunteers needed for the phragmite fight at Tiny Marsh.
Now in its second year of fighting the presence and spread of the invasive plant known as phragmites reed, the Marl, Tiny, Matchedash (MTM) Conservation Association needs help to control the weed at the Tiny Marsh Provincial Wildlife Area.
Wielding hand-held cane cutters, last year’s volunteers knocked down and removed several established stands of phragmites, said David Hawke of MTM.
Hawke is looking for work parties to begin on Wednesday, July 27 and assist several days throughout July, August and into early September.
While the shoreline and dykes are to be tackled manually by volunteers, the stands of phragmites growing in the water will be cut by amphibious vehicles, he said.
