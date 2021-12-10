Join us for CTV's Toy Mountain drive-thru toy drop-off

A drive-thru drop-off will be held in Barrie on Friday afternoon for CTV's Toy Mountain.

Barrie Fire, volunteers from Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and Bell Media radio stations will be on site at 130 Bell Farm Road Unit 13B.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions will have volunteers directing traffic.

For those interested in donating a new, unwrapped toy, the drive-thru will start at 4 p.m.

CTV Barrie will be broadcasting live from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.