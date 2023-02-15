Joint Calgary-Edmonton bid being explored for 2030 Commonwealth Games

An Alberta group is putting together a potential bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games that could see events held in Calgary, Edmonton and communities surrounding the two cities, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News.

A bid in Hamilton, Ont., fell apart this week with organizers saying they were unable to secure provincial funding.

The organizing group estimated the cost to host in Hamilton would be around $1.1 billion.

Potential costs for a joint Calgary-Edmonton bid have not yet been determined.

The Alberta bid, first reported by LiveWire Calgary, is in the exploratory stages with Commonwealth Sports Canada and a group could launch the proposal publicly early next month.

"I do know that we have a very active group in our community that would like to see the Commonwealth Games come here," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

She wouldn't say whether the city will commit to being part of a bid or whether she's had conversations with the provincial government about supporting a bid.

"If the Commonwealth Games becomes something that council needs to discuss, we will give you information in due course," she said.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years and feature competitors from 72 nations and territories.

Last year's games, held in Birmingham, England, featured more than 5,000 athletes competing across 19 summer sports.

"I cannot comment on the specifics of this (possible bid)," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

"But whenever we have opportunities to work together with Calgary, we should be exploring those opportunities," he said.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are set to take place in Victoria, Australia, and will be the first held under a multi-city host model.

In 2020, then-mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters a small group of citizens were putting together a proposal for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

An official bid failed to transpire after organizers couldn't secure government funding.

Edmonton launched formal bids for both the 2022 and 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Financial concerns were cited as a reason for the 2022 bid to be withdrawn, and the city dropped its 2026 bid to instead focus on its effort to land games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Edmonton hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1978.

A spokesperson for the provincial government wouldn't answer whether Alberta would commit to supporting a possible 2030 bid.

"We recognize the importance of amateur and professional sports and are proud of the determination, passion and success demonstrated by athletes and coaches here in Alberta," read a statement from Nancy Bishay, communications director with Alberta Culture.

"Any proposal would be considered with the interests of Alberta taxpayers at top of mind."

Late last year, Calgary was awarded the right to bid on the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

Tourism Calgary is leading that bid process and is expected to formally unveil its proposal in the next month.

Organizers say the NAIG, which typically hosts 5,000 athletes, would bring up to $20 million in economic spending to the host province.