Joint inquest into deaths of 3 construction workers on job sites underway
A joint inquest is underway into the deaths of three people killed after being struck by motor vehicles while working at Ontario construction sites.
The inquest includes the death of 24-year-old Lawrence Brubacher-Horst, a Wallenstein resident who was killed on March 13, 2018, while working on Boomer Line near Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.
The collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Brubacher-Horst had been loading equipment into a trailer that was stopped in a driveway when he was hit by a car.
The car continued down the road, hitting a hydro pole.
Its driver was not injured, officials said at the time.
The inquest is also looking at the deaths of Talbot Bouwman and Adam Chmielarz. Both were killed on construction sites in the past few years.
Bouwman, 55, died on Oct. 18, 2018, and Chmielarz, 31, died on Dec. 17, 2020.
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding these deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.
The inquest began Tuesday morning and is expected to last for nine days.
