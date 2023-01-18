Joint investigation leads to major drug busts, Sault police say

While more information will be released next week, the Sault Police Service said Wednesday that a joint investigation with other police forces led to the arrest of five people.

“Between September 2022 and January 2023, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, Thunder Bay Police Service and Durham Regional Police Service conducted a joint investigation related to illicit drug trafficking,” police said in a news release.

“As a result of the investigation, on Jan. 16, officers executed two search warrants in Sault Ste. Marie, one search warrant in Whitby and one search warrant in Oshawa.”

Police seized undisclosed amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as a large quantity of Canadian Currency and a stolen vehicle.

Five people – including a 22-year-old from the Sault – have been charged with numerous drug offences.

The other suspects are from Pickering, age 41, Toronto, age 20, and two are from Brampton, ages 18 and 25.

They are facing numerous trafficking-related charges, as well as possession of stolen property.

“The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service would like to thank all the partners involved in this ongoing investigation, including the support of the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario,” police said.

“Further details and a media availability will take place the week of Jan. 23.”