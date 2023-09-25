Joint use facility replacing Argyle and Ecole Pius X schools officially opens in Regina

Regina is now home to another joint-use school with the official opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X joint-use facility in the city’s Lakeview neighbourhood.

The new school will host approximately 800 Prekindergarten to Grade 8 students, 400 in each facility.

The new facility replaces Regina Public’s Argyle School and Regina Catholic’s Ecole St. Pius X. Both of the schools were built in the early 1950s.

The provincial government invested over $44 million into the project. The new 11,050 square metre facility includes a 51 space child care centre, outdoor learning areas and a mini gym that can be utilized by both schools and be used for community events.

"The realization of this project is several decades in the making, beginning with a promise to the community in 2009," Regina Board of Education Chairperson Sarah Cummings Truszkowski said in a news release.

"Today's grand opening of this beautiful joint-use school and the continuing partnership with Regina Catholic Schools and the Government of Saskatchewan is not only the fulfillment of that promise to this community and its families, but also the realization of a commitment to create a well-designed learning space that will serve students and families for decades to come."

According to the province, since 2008 around $2.4 billion in funding has been put toward infrastructure projects. This includes 60 new schools, 30 major renovations and an additional five projects through the minor capital renewal program.

More details to come…