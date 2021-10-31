Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
Singer Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 before a Saturday performance, prompting the cancellation of a Florida concert.
Bon Jovi is "fully vaccinated and feeling fine," his publicist Kristen Foster confirmed to CNN Sunday morning, adding the performer is isolating and doesn't have any future public performing events scheduled at this time.
Bon Jovi was scheduled to take part in "an Intimate Acoustic Storyteller Performance Q&A" as part of an all-inclusive Halloween weekend celebration in Miami Beach, according to a description of the event.
He was backed by a group of musicians called the Kings of Suburbia.
Organizers are discussing ways to address the missed performance portion of the weekend for the approximately 200 fans and customers, who were required to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test, Foster said.
He's not the first high-profile singer to test positive for COVID-19 this month.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced last Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
