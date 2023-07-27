Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Edmonton in the fall.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

"This is a big deal for the city," 104.9 Virgin Radio Edmonton afternoon host Luke Rodriguez told CTV News Edmonton. "After seeing some huge country and rock acts come to Rogers Place and Commonwealth Stadium, I can’t tell you how excited we are here at Virgin Radio to see something this big for pop fans in Edmonton."

Luke expects the band will sell out Rogers Place.

"[We're] planning something special for their stop in Edmonton, including your chance to win tickets with 104.9 Virgin Radio," he said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. online.