Jonas Brothers to perform in Ottawa this fall
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
The Jonas Brothers are coming to Ottawa this fall.
The band announced an extension for the North American leg of The Tour, with a stop at Canadian Tire Centre on Nov. 29.
The Jonas Brothers "Five Albums. One Night" show includes special guest Lawrence.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.ca.
The Tour kicks off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and 13. There will be stops in Toronto on Aug. 19 and Montreal on Dec. 1.
