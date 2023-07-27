Jonas Brothers to perform in Ottawa this fall

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Ottawa this fall.

The band announced an extension for the North American leg of The Tour, with a stop at Canadian Tire Centre on Nov. 29.

The Jonas Brothers "Five Albums. One Night" show includes special guest Lawrence.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.ca.

The Tour kicks off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and 13. There will be stops in Toronto on Aug. 19 and Montreal on Dec. 1.