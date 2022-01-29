Joni Mitchell removing music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is removing her library of music from Spotify in solidarity with fellow artist Neil Young, citing "irresponsible people" sharing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on the streaming platform.

Mitchell made the announcement on her website late Friday night, writing: "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

The Grammy award-winner also shared an open letter written by medical professionals around the globe about "The Joe Rogan Experience," a podcast Spotify purchased exclusive licensing to in 2020 for a reported $100-million deal, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the podcast's host, Joe Rogan, featured guest Dr. Robert Malone, who has been banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform," the open letter reads.

Young removed his music from the platform earlier this week, also citing The Joe Rogan Experience as an example of Spotify failing to remove misinformation about vaccines from its platform.

“Spotify has become the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation," Young wrote on his website. "I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify's deadly misinformation about COVID."