Jordan Eberle set to become 6th 'Reginan' to play in 1,000 NHL games

Jordan Eberle will become the sixth ‘Reginan’ to suit up in 1,000 regular season NHL games Tuesday night when his Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Nights.

In 999 games with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Kraken Eberle, 33, has 296 goals and 399 assists for 695 points.

He also has 47 playoff points in 76 games split between the same three teams.

Eberle was drafted 22nd overall by the Oilers in 2008 after four seasons with the Regina Pats including 2008-09 when he recorded 106 points in 57 games in what would be his final season in the WHL.

He would make his NHL debut at the age of 20 in the fall of 2010 and scored his first NHL goal in his first game on Oct. 7, 2010, a goal that is still shown on highlight reels to this day.

Alternate Captain Jordan Eberle is slated to skate in his 1,000th NHL game tonight as the #SeaKraken prepare for a crucial matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.



Here's what you can expect → https://t.co/8eN8S5M4jj pic.twitter.com/9CEx6hpSnf

According to the website quanthockey.com, five others from Regina have suited up in at least 1,000 regular season NHL games.

At the top of that list is Scott Hartnell with 1,249 games under his belt, followed by Ryan Getzlaf (1,157), Terry Harper (1,066), Mike Sillinger (1,049) and Chris Kunitz (1,022).

Matt Dumba is the next closest active NHL player from the Queen City to reaching the 1,000 game milestone. Dumba has played 657 career regular season games.

Quant Hockey says there are 98 players originally from Regina to have skated in at least one regular season NHL game.