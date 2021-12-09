Josh Classen: All quiet on the weather front

Not much for active weather today and tomorrow in the Edmonton region.

We thought we'd get some gusty wind this afternoon. But, even that looks like it may not develop.

So...after an active day Wednesday, enjoy a bit of a break.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the -1 C to -4 C range for afternoon highs today and Friday.

Saturday gets a bit more interesting. We'll get a strong southwest flow that boosts temperatures above zero by a couple degrees.

But...the wind is also expected to get a boost and should be in the 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h range.

There's a chance of some snow across northern Alberta and the the foothills.

Edmonton and area gets a risk of a few flurries late Saturday (and maybe a dusting early Sunday), but no significant accumulation is expected.

The next "storm" system could hit late Monday and through Tuesday.

It's several days out. But, there's the potential for some heavy snow, wind and a big drop in temperature.

We'll keep an eye on it and keep you updated in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind WSW 10-20 km/h.

High: -2

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing early in the evening.

9pm: -6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Windy.

30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of late-day snow.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -10

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -10