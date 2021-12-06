Josh Classen: Chilly today, warming trend starts tomorrow
Another cool day in Edmonton with a high near -10 C and sunny skies this afternoon.
That's a bit better than yesterday, but a few degrees colder than Saturday's high of -6 C.
Sunday was Edmonton's coldest day since the middle of February.
Yesterday had a high of -14 C and low of -19 C.
We haven't even come close to those kind of temperatures since Feb. 16 when we had a high of -13 C and a low of -23 C.
AND...it looks like we'll be well above those temperatures by late Tuesday as a new warming trend kicks in.
The concern is with precipitation type Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
There's a decent chance that we'll get some wet snow in central and north-central Alberta.
BUT...there's also a very good chance that it will flip over to rain by early Wednesday morning.
AND...with temperatures still a couple degrees below zero at that point, we could have freezing rain for the morning commute Wednesday.
Timing and location are still a bit of a questionmark. But, we'll be watching that closely over the next 24-36 hours.
Temperature wise: Warming to around -5 C by early evening Tuesday (and continuing to warm slowly through Tuesday night).
Edmonton and area gets to a high slightly above 0 C on Wednesday.
Then...we'll cool to highs near -5 C for Thursday and Friday.
Another push of warm air gets us to around or slightly above 0 C on Saturday before cooling a few degrees Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.
High: -9
Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: -12
Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon: -7
Evening: -4
40% chance of flurries in the evening, risk of freezing rain overnight.
Wednesday - 30% chance of wet snow and/or freezing rain in the morning..
Clearing in the afternoon.
8am: -2
Afternoon High: 1
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -5
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -5
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 1