Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more REALLY warm days

We knew it would start cooling off eventually. AND...it looks like "eventually" comes later this week.

The upper ridge remains in place for two more days and then fades off to the south.

That means we'll get two more days with highs near 20 C in the Edmonton region and across central Alberta.

Northern Alberta gets two more days of afteroons in the upper teens/near 20 C.

By Thursday, the shift starts. We'll get a chance of showers as the cold front pushes through. For Edmonton, that precipitation chance is most likely in the morning.

Afternoon highs should still be in the double-digits Thursday/Friday. But, an upper trough (pool of colder air aloft) crashes in and daytime highs drop into single-digits.

The interesting day to watch is Saturday. I think we're almost certainly going to see a significant snowfall in the mountain parks and the foothills.

The question is: Once that precipitation starts to move east...is it in central Alberta or across southern Alberta?

The Canadian model pushes it right through Edmonton.

The Amertican model pushes it through Calgary and areas south.

For now, I've left a chance of rain (and a risk of snow) in the forecast for Saturday in Edmonton.

But...we need to wait a few more days before getting overly confident in that outlook and the placement of the rain/snow.

It's definitely getting a lot cooler this weekend.

Will that cooldown also include some rain and snow? THAT remains to be seen.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 21

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud late afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 40% chance or a shower.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Risk of wet snow.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 6