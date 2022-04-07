Josh Classen's forecast: 2 warm days before a cool spell sets in

It's a cool morning that'll turn into a very warm afternoon in Edmonton and much of central and northern Alberta.

Sunny with a few clouds and a high near 14 C i n the city this afternoon.

BUT...yes...there will be some wind. Calm conditions this morning will give way to breeziness midday and this afternoon.

We're still expecting a BIG drop in temperature starting this weekend and last through next week.

But, today and Friday will be well above average.

We'll get to around 18 C in Edmonton Friday afternoon.

A low-pressure system moving in from the west will draw in that warm air today and tomorrow.

By Friday afternoon, we'll have showers turning to snow in northwestern Alberta from that system and that snow will last through the weekend, spreading into northeastern Alberta by late Saturday.

Edmonton and area gets some gusty wind late Friday and a good chance of some showers. (There may even be one or two lightning strikes along the cold front in parts of central/north-central Alberta.)

Behind the cold front, cooler air slides in at all levels of the atmosphere.

We'll have a deep and broad upper trough settle in and it'll probably stick around all of next week.

The question is: Just HOW cool will get?

I think Edmonton probably gets highs in the -2 C to 3 C range and morning lows in the -4 C to -9 C range.

So...it'll be chilly.

As for snow, there's a risk of some flurries Sunday and Monday. There's another chance for the Edmonton region mid-week.

None of it looks like a big, heavy spring snowstorm, but there might be a BIT of accumulation given how cool the surface temperatures will be.

We'll start to pull out of that cool spell towards the end of next week.

But, temperatures may not rebound back to "average" until the week after Easter (week of the 18th).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind becoming SE 20 by mid to late morning. Occasional gusts near 40 km/h.

High: 14

Tonight - A few clouds. Light wind.

9pm: 9

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud late afternoon.

60% chance of a late-day shower.

Light wind in the morning, becoming gusty late in the day.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0