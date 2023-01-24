Josh Classen's forecast: 3 more days of mild temperatures

The average daytime high for late January/early February is in the -4/-5 C range.

But...as an old forecaster friend of mine used to say: "It's not normal to be NORMAL." We're often well above average or well below average. This week, we'll see both of those extremes.

Temperatures continue to hit afternoon highs above 0 C for the next few days. In fact, Edmonton was already above 0 C early this morning as some flurries moved through the region.

We should get to a high near 4 or 5 C today with a bit of a breeze. It won't be as gusty as Monday afternoon, but 10-20 km/h wind for much of the day. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine for this afternoon.

Daytime highs will be up around 5 C on Wednesday/Thursday.

THEN...the arctic air starts to roll in.

Temperatures will be falling through the day Friday. We'll start the day near 0 C in the city and drop to the -10 C range by late afternoon.

There's a good chance of snow for Friday, probably a few centimetres of accumulation.

By the weekend, mornings will be in the -20 C range and afternoon highs will be in the minus teens. Once that pattern sets up, it'll probably stick around for a while.

It'll be tough to move that cold air out and it looks like we'll be stuck in that arctic airmass through all of next week and possibly longer.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Flurries moving out of the region early this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 10-20 km/h.

High: 4

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -16