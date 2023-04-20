Josh Classen's forecast: A couple more single-digit days

Some cooler air has settled in and it looks like we'll be stuck with cooler than normal daytime highs for two more days.

The average high is 13 C. We only made it to 8 C in Edmonton Wednesday and we'll probably only get to the 6 to 10 C range for highs again today and Friday.

But, some milder air moves in through the weekend and next week looks warm. I think we'll see daytime highs in the 15 to 20 C range for most of next week in the Edmonton region.

We had a few flurries push through parts of the Edmonton area early this morning. But, precipitation doesn't look like it'll be a big factor in the forecast over the next three to five days.

There's really no good chance of significant rain or snow between now and the end of the weekend.

There IS some light snow in the Grande Prairie area this morning, though. That'll likelly taper off by this afternoon.

Southern Alberta and the foothills/mountain parks will continue to see some snow (mixed with rain in some areas) through the day.

We'll get a mix of sun and cloud in the Edmonton region today and Friday.

Sunnier with a high near 12 C Saturday.

Then...a bit cloudier for Sunday (but still up around 12 C for the daytime high).

Mornings will likely be frosty Friday/Saturday. But, we should get a string of frost-free mornings starting Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 7

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16