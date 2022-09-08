Josh Classen's forecast: A few more 'cool'/average days, then weekend heat

Temperatures are set to return to the mid-to-upper 20s for the weekend in Edmonton.

But, we'll be in the 15 to 20 C range for highs today and Friday.

That's right around average for this point in the year.

It FEELS so much cooler because of the stretch of heat we've come through.

Yesterday's high of 19.6 C was our third consecutive day with a high below 22 C.

We haven't had three straight days below 22 C since the start of August.

And...over the past few weeks: three record daytime highs were set and Edmonton hit 30 C a total of NINE times (10, if you count the 29.6 C on Aug. 25).

BUT...most of us aren't surprised by the turn in temperatures.

Meteorological Autumn started Sept. 1 (the astronomical season starts Sept. 22).

The average high for early September is 18 C.

AND...we've lost HALF AN HOUR of daylight in just over a week. There were 13 hours and 44 minutes of daylight on Aug. 31. Today will have 13 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.

So...this isn't some dramatic arrival of "early winter." It's just an abrupt return to normal.

We'll see a "mix of sun and cloud" in the Edmonton region today with a few scattered showers in the area this morning and again late this afteroon/early evening.

It won't be a heavy, steady soaking rain. But, there'll be SOME precipitation in the region before the end of today.

(I don't expect a repeat of the storms that hit parts of Edmonton with a short-lived downpour and hail Wednesday night as a cold front swept through).

Sunnier conditions settle in for Friday-Sunday.

We'll still be right around average Friday. But, warmer air will push in and boost afternoon highs into the mid to upper 20s for Saturday/Sunday in Edmonton.

Long range: Dry for much of central and northern Alberta next week with temperatures near or just slightly above average for most regions.

In Edmonton, we'll be in the "slightly above average" camp with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

Wind NW 15-20 with gusts in the 30 km/h range.

High: 17

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 13

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20