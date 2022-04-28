Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and warmer with a high of 13 C
It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.
After an active Wednesday, things are settling down for a bit.
We're off to a chilly start with some patchy frost in the region. But, it's a sunny and calm morning.
A few clouds will develop this afternoon and we get back into double digits with a high in the 10 C to 13 C range.
Wind may pick up a bit for a few hours this afternoon. But, probably no worse than 15 km/h with occasional gusts to 30 km/h.
There IS a risk of some spotty showers for late this afternoon/early this evening.
Much like the showers that pushed through parts of the city late Wednesday night, not everyone will see that precipitation.
So, between about 5 and 8 p.m., there's a chance of some scattered showers.
Similar setup tomorrow: sunny and a bit warmer with a slight risk of a shower late in the day.
Partly cloudy and into the low to mid teens for Saturday.
Sunday morning has a slight risk of a shower, but most of the day looks great with afternoon temperatures in the teens.
Long-range: Highs in the 15 C to 20 C range for next week in Edmonton and area - decent start to May.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
30% chance of a shower late this afternoon.
Light wind for most of the day. A bit breezy mid-afternoon.
High: 12
Tonight - Some clouds and a 30% chance of a shower early this evening.
Clearing overnight. Light wind.
9pm: 6
Friday - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of a spotty late-day shower.
Light wind.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Sunday - Slight risk of an early-morning shower. Otherwise, a Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 17
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17