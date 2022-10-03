Josh Classen's forecast: Above-average start to October

New month, same warmer-than-average temperatures for the Edmonton area.

The average high for the first few days of October is 14 C.

We hit highs of 20 C and 25 C this past weekend and should be up around 20 C again this afternoon and Tuesday.

Wednesday's shaping up to be the coolest day of the week (with a chance of a few scattered showers).

But, we're still expecting a high in the low-to-mid teens Wednesday and then a return to near-20 C highs for Thursday through the weekend.

Not much for significant moisture coming over the next few days. BUT...we do have a couple chances for some scattered showers.

There are a few of pockets of precipitation that have come through parts of the Edmonton area early this morning and we may see a few more, especially in areas just north of Edmonton.

Skies will clear this afternoon and we'll see some sunshine later today.

The next chance for precipitation comes Wednesday. Again, it's not looking like a huge system set to drop heavy, steady rain. But, a few showers are possible.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. A few scattered showers in the area.

Clearing this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm:

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18