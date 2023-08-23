Josh Classen's forecast: Another cloudy and 'cool' day

It's been a "swing-y" couple of weeks in Edmonton.

Today will be the city's sixth consecutive cooler-than-average day.

That comes on the heels of five straight hotter-than-average days with that had highs in the 25 to 30 C range.

The upper high that was influencing our weather pattern during that heat streak has shifted to the southeast and sits over a big part the central U.S.

On the west side of that, we've seen a strong flow of clouds moisture from the south streaming towards Alberta.

Early this morning, some of that precipitation moved through the Edmonton region.

But, I think most of today will just be cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms look most likely (for Edmonton) in the 5 to 10 p.m. time frame.

There's also the potential for some severe storms, especially in the areas between Edmonton and Red Deer east towards the SK border.

The primary threats from those storms are isolated downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Centre are also indicating the possibility for some funnel clouds in areas west and northeast of Red Deer.

Showers and periods of rain will continue through the overnight in parts of central and north-central Alberta.

Most of the modelling indicates the heaviest and steadiest rain may miss Edmonton tonight.

But, there will at least be precipitation nearby (if not right over the city) tonight.

The chance of showers continues into Thursday morning. Then...a bit of clearing for Thursday afternoon.

High pressure moves in starting Friday and we'll get a string of sunny and warm days.

Temperatures should be in the low 20s Friday, mid 20s for the weekend, and mid to upper 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Another "swing" to close the month.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks midday.

70% chance of showers and/or a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - 70% chance of showers and/or a thunderstorm this evening.

40% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27