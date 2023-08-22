Josh Classen's forecast: Another 'crisp' late-August day

Today will probably look and feel a lot like Monday in Edmonton.

Temperatures up around 20 C this afternoon. A few breaks of sun in an otherwise cloudy day.

AND...maybe a bit of light and spotty precipitation before the day's done.

We have showers (and even an early-morning thunderstorm) pushing through the Edson and Whitecourt areas.

There's some rain around Rocky Mountain House and south.

BUT...In the Edmonton area and regions to the east and northeast, it'll be a MOSTLY dry day.

We may see a few scattered (and light) showers in some parts of the city at times today. But, it doesn't really look like anything TOO significant for rainfall.

Wednesday's a little different story. A deep area of low pressure moves into western Alberta in the morning and may shove some showers through central and north-central Alberta.

The heavier, more organized rain will probably develop further to the west and northwest (Edson/Whitecourt/Grande Prairie areas).

As the system moves east, some of that steadier rain will likely push through the Edmonton area Wednesday evening/night and possibly into early Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, an area of high pressure is expected to drop in and we'll have some warmer air moving as well.

Daytime highs should be in the low to mid 20s for Friday through Monday and mostly sunny skies.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 17

Wednesday - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning.

70% chance of showers or periods of rain late in the day.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25