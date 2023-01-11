Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day

It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.

As we saw yesterday, the fog should thin out a bit by midday IN the city. It may stay relatively soupy outside the city right through the day.

It's unlikely that we'll see the weather pattern change much until late Friday or early Saturday. So, we may be dealing with the foggy and smoggy conditions today AND again tomorrow.

A fog advisory remains in effect for all of central, north-central, and eastern Alberta. Grande Prairie in the northwest is also under that advisory.

NOW...there IS some good news:

The visibility situation at Edmonton International Airport seems to have improved overnight and we're getting reports of 5-8 kilometres of visibility. Yesterday, it was in the 0 to 200 metre range for most of the day.

But, it's still foggy in many areas in and around Edmonton.

The Villeneuve airport northwest of Edmonton is reporting 1 kilometre of visibility.

Elsewhere: Red Deer is at 200 metres, Edson is at 400 metres, Grande Prairie is 800 metres.

(Unfortunately, we don't get visibility reports from every weather station, so we're working with limited data.)

Bottom line: Expect another foggy and smoggy day with mild temperatures. Today's going to be a lot like yesterday.

Thursday may be another repeat and then we'll see what happens Friday/Saturday as a system moves through the area to help "mix" things up enough to get some air moving, disperse the fog and improve the air quality.

Calm wind and an inversion (slightly warmer air aloft) have been trapping pollutants near the surface, prompting air quality advisories in and around Edmonton.

The Air Quality Health Index is at an 8 this morning. That's in the high-risk range.

1 to 3 is Low Risk

4 to 6 is Moderate Risk

7 to 10 is High Risk

10+ is Very High Risk

We'll likely see it hover around 7 or 8 through the day and without much change to the weather pattern, poor air quality could be an issue through to the end of the week.

For most people, it won't pose a huge problem, you'll just see and possibly smell it the "bad" air.

Anyone with respiratory issues, as well as seniors and young children are more likely to be negatively affected with increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

The worst conditions are expected through the overnights and early mornings with conditions generally getting slightly better during the daytime hours.

As for temperatures, we're in the -5 C range in the afternoons today and Thursday.

Friday looks slightly milder and Saturday has a decent shot at hitting 0 C. I'm still going with -2 C, but there's a chance we're a couple degrees warmer.

Temperatures settle back to highs in the -5 C range Sunday-Tuesday next week.

So, no big warm-up and no major cold spell. Just steady and mild.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Thick fog this morning, thinning a bit this afternoon.

Air quality in the High risk range.

High: -4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Fog thickening overnight.

Air quality in the High risk range.

9pm: -8

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Thick fog in the morning, thinning a bit in the afternoon.

Air quality in the High risk range.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Chance of fog persisting for one more day.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few scattered flurries in the area.

Air quality should be improving through the day and much less of a fog risk.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5