Josh Classen's forecast: Another hot one, with a chance of evening showers

Another day of heat for central and southern Alberta: afternoon highs near 30 C from Edmonton south to Red Deer and highs in the mid 30s across the south.

In northern Alberta: morning showers in the northwest and afternoon showers/thunderstorms in the northeast.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 20s in the northwest. Northeastern Alberta gets highs near 20 C today.

Edmonton and area may see a few showers move through the region before the day's done.

If we're going to see anything, it'll likely be in the 6 to 9 p.m. window.

As for temperatures, I have 28 C in the forecast for today's high. But, if the cloud cover arrives by noon and it's thicker than expected...we may "only" get to 27 C for the second straight day.

Sunny with a few clouds Wednesday for most of central and north-central Alberta, including the Edmonton area.

Temperatures will get to the 23 to 26 C range in the afternoon.

We get one more day near 30 C on Thursday. That day may play out a lot like today with some increasing cloud late in the afternoon and a good chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the early evening.

THEN...a significant drop in temperature for Friday and the weekend.

The upper ridge collapses, cooler air drops in and we'll see daytime highs go from the 25 to 30 C range today, tomorrow and Thursday...to the 15 to 20 C range for Friday-Sunday.

As for precipitation this weekend, there's a high degree of uncertainty, but it appears we may have some showers in central/north-central Alberta on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

30% chance of a shower late this afternoon.

High: 28

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower early in the evening. Clearing after midnight.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds for most of the day. Increasing cloud late in the afternoon.

60% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the day.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20