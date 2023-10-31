Josh Classen's forecast: Another mild Halloween

Halloweens in Edmonton have been fairly mild these past few years and this year will be no exception.

The long-term average high for Oct. 31 is 4 C.

But, in the past five years, we've had an average high of 7 C on Halloween.

Halloween Highs

2022: 8 C

2021: 6 C

2020: 6 C

2019: 5 C

2018: 8 C

Today should be right in that ballpark with an afternoon high around 6 C.

Temperatures through the early evening will still be a couple degrees above 0 C and we probably won't drop below 0 C until around midnight.

We'll get some sun this morning and then increasing cloud through the afternoon.

The mild temperatures stick around all week with morning lows in the -3 C to -6 C range Wednesday through Saturday. Afternoon highs in the 3 to 5 C range for Wednesday-Friday.

There's some uncertainty with the LONG range outlook, but it appears we'll "cool" to highs near 0 C for the weekend and then rebound to highs in the 0 to 5 C range next week.

Precipitation outlook:

Slight risk of flurries early Wednesday (better chance of light snow for areas north of Edmonton).

Snow moves into western Alberta on Thursday, with the potential for some significant snow near Jasper.

Edmonton's best chance for some flurries or light snow comes Friday and then again late Saturday night/Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Slight risk of a few flurries early. Otherwise...Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1