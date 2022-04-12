Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week
Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today.
Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.
But, 15-20 km/h wind is enough to generate wind chills in the -15 to -20 C range this morning.
It'll be feeling like -10 with wind chill this afternoon. The actual temperature should get to around -4.
We had a few flurries moved through the Edmonton region overnight and early this morning.
Western AB will continue to see some flurries/light snow today.
The Edmonton region is done with snow for a few days. The chill is sticking around all week though.
Daytime highs will be in the -2 to -6 range today, tomorrow and Thursday.
Morning lows in the -9 to -13 range through to the end of the week.
The long-range outlook does have some warmer temperatures for next week.
Highs should be in the 5 to 10 degree range by early in the week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
Wind: N 15-20 km/h
Wind chill in the -15 to -20 range this morning and near -10 this afternoon.
High: -4
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Wind easing.
9pm: -6
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Wind: N 10-15 km/h
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -5
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -11
Afteroon High: -3
Friday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -1
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 1
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 3