Josh Classen's forecast: Average today, above 0 C (again) tomorrow

Edmonton and area gets another near-average day of temperatures today. We'll hit a high near -5 C this afteroon with light wind and a few sunny breaks midday and early this afternoon.

The coldest air continues to hang over northern and eastern Alberta, while some milder air sits over western parts of the province.

A low-pressure system will drive across northern Alberta on Thursday.

That'll help move the cooler air out and should draw in some warmer air. Edmonton and area gets back above 0 C by two or three degrees on Thursday afternoon.

That system will also bring some light snow to the High Level and Fort McMurray regions.

There's a chance of several centimetres falling just north of Grande Prairie Thursday night.

Areas around Edmonton might get a few flurries early Friday as a weak cold front slips through.

Not a huge change in temperature, though. We're still expecting to be around 0 C Friday afternoon.

It's the Family Day long weekend and we'll see a pretty big swing in conditions through those three days.

We'll start off on the warm side Saturday (above 0 C in the afternoon).

Sunday cools a bit AND there's a good chance of snow. The latest GDPS modelling actually dumps a significant amount of snow on the Edmonton area Sunday, but I think it's a little early to get too excited about that.

For now, expect some snow - amounts yet to be determined.

THEN...colder air starts to drop in late Sunday and we're stuck around -10 C for a daytime highs Monday.

That's just the beginning of the cold stretch.

Tuesday should be around -15 C.

Wednesday/Thursday likely have mornings in the -25 C range and highs near -20 C.

Those should be the coldest days, but we're probably only back to highs near -10 C by the weekend of Feb 25/26.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -8

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow (possibly a significant snowfall).

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -10