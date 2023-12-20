Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C and the outlook is snow-free

Milder air is moving back in over central and northwestern Alberta.

Afternoon temperatures were below 0 C by a few degrees on Tuesday. However, we'll be back above 0 C this afternoon.

This is the last day of autumn, as winter starts Thursday. It's still not really going to FEEL like winter, though.

We've had a couple centimetres of snow in northeastern Alberta (especially around Fort McMurray) in the past 24 hours. That snow will move off into northern Saskatchewan this morning.

We also have some freezing rain around Grande Prairie overnight. Looks like there's a bit of freezing rain or mixed precipitation through the foothills this morning.

The Edmonton area got a dusting of snow early Tuesday, but it looks like that'll be it for precipitation between now and the middle of next week.

In fact, if you have travel plans this weekend, road conditions should be fine across the entire province.

The only spots that might see some snow are:

Edson-Jasper late Friday night/early Saturday morning;

the southern mountains parks Saturday morning; and

Lethbridge/Medicine Hat regions Saturday.

Temperatures climb a handful of degrees above 0 C Thursday and Friday afternoons.

There's a weak upper trough that'll swing through on Saturday.

So...we'll probably slip to a high around 0 C on Sunday. BUT...there's a quick rebound in temperatures and Edmonton should be in the 0 to 5 C range for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Wednesday has the potential to be even warmer; possibly in the 5 to 10 C range.

Looking REALLY LONG-range: Above-average temperatures should continue right through into early January in the Edmonton region.

That doesn't necessarily mean afternoons above 0 C. But, we will very likely be warmer than average through the start of the new year.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Sunny morning. Increasing late-day cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 0

Monday - Partly cloudy.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2