Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
We're back to positive temperatures in the Edmonton region and across much of central and western Alberta this afternoon.
This warm stretch won't last past the weekend. AND...there's a deep freeze coming for next week.
But...for the next few days, it's a continuation of the mild weather we've had for almost all of February.
A low-pressure system sliding across northern Alberta is hauling in some warmer air and producing some flurries/light snow across the north.
We'll watch for a weak cold front to develop behind that system and push through northwestern Alberta late this afternoon/early this evening.
It looks like that front should stay north of the Edmonton region. But, we'll probably be a degree or two cooler Friday compared to today.
There's also the slight risk of some precipitation around suppertime in the Edmonton area with the possibility of a brief, scattered showers or mixed precipitation.
Early Friday morning also has a chance of a few flurries and there could be a bit of light snow Saturday.
It really doesn't look like any of those chances will produce significant amounts of accumulation (although Saturday could be 1-2 cm).
Sunday's snow risk still looks (to me) like it has the best chance to produce a few centimetres.
Bottom line: We'll probably end of the Family Day long weekend with at least SOME fresh snow on the ground.
AND...we'll end the long weekend by starting a cold spell.
Daytime highs in the 0 to 4 C range are expected today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
By Monday...we'll be closer to -10 C through most of the day.
Tuesday...around -15 C most of the day.
Wednesday-Friday still look to be the bottom of the deep freeze with daytime highs near -20 C and mornings in the mid -20s.
Temperatures should start to rebound a bit by next weekend (Feb. 25/26).
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
Slight risk of a scattered shower or wet flurries in the area late this afternoon or early this evening.
High: 3
Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
9pm: 1
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 1
Monday - Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -8
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -14