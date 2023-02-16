iHeartRadio

Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days


We're back to positive temperatures in the Edmonton region and across much of central and western Alberta this afternoon.

This warm stretch won't last past the weekend. AND...there's a deep freeze coming for next week.

But...for the next few days, it's a continuation of the mild weather we've had for almost all of February.

 

A low-pressure system sliding across northern Alberta is hauling in some warmer air and producing some flurries/light snow across the north.

We'll watch for a weak cold front to develop behind that system and push through northwestern Alberta late this afternoon/early this evening.

It looks like that front should stay north of the Edmonton region. But, we'll probably be a degree or two cooler Friday compared to today.

There's also the slight risk of some precipitation around suppertime in the Edmonton area with the possibility of a brief, scattered showers or mixed precipitation.

 

Early Friday morning also has a chance of a few flurries and there could be a bit of light snow Saturday.

It really doesn't look like any of those chances will produce significant amounts of accumulation (although Saturday could be 1-2 cm).

Sunday's snow risk still looks (to me) like it has the best chance to produce a few centimetres.

Bottom line: We'll probably end of the Family Day long weekend with at least SOME fresh snow on the ground.

AND...we'll end the long weekend by starting a cold spell.

 

Daytime highs in the 0 to 4 C range are expected today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday...we'll be closer to -10 C through most of the day.

Tuesday...around -15 C most of the day.

Wednesday-Friday still look to be the bottom of the deep freeze with daytime highs near -20 C and mornings in the mid -20s.

Temperatures should start to rebound a bit by next weekend (Feb. 25/26).

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

 

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Slight risk of a scattered shower or wet flurries in the area late this afternoon or early this evening.

High: 3

 

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 1

 

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0

 

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

 

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

 

Monday - Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -8

 

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14   

