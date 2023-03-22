Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
Edmonton's streak of "warm" weather was broken Tuesday. But, we'll start a new (but short) streak today.
The city had five consecutive days with afternoon highs in the 5 to 7 C range from Thursday to Monday. Then...just -2.5 C for a high Tuesday as the cooler air that WAS sitting east of the city dropped in.
But, it was above 0 C just 50-100 km west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon and that warmer air is moving in back in today.
Temperatures should get to the 5-9 C range for highs across the area today and Thursday.
AND...sunny skies with light wind.
The pattern starts to change late Thursday. A low-pressure system moving across the north will bring some clouds and flurries/light snow to northern Alberta Thursday.
In the Edmonton region, there's a chance of seeing a few pockets of precipitation push through Thursday night. It doesn't look like there's much moisture, but we might see a couple scattered flurries.
Some of the models are indicating a slight risk of freezing rain Thursday night/EARLY Friday morning. I'm skeptical. But, it's worth keeping an eye on and you can consider this an early heads-up to check road conditions Friday before heading out.
There's a better chance of some flurries or light snow through the morning/midday hours Friday. It still isn't looking like this will be a significant dump of snow. But, there might be a little bit of accumulation on snow-covered surfaces.
The other factor is the temperature drop. It's not going to get FREEZING COLD. But, we'll see daytime high slip to around 0 C Friday, just slightly above 0 C Saturday and a few degrees below 0 C on Sunday.
So...enjoy the warm and melty conditions today and Thursday. It'll cool a bit through the weekend before another warm-up Tuesday/Wednesday next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 7
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 1
Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 7
40% chance of flurries in the evening/overnight and a slight risk of freezing rain.
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: -2
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 0