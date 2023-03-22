Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days

Edmonton's streak of "warm" weather was broken Tuesday. But, we'll start a new (but short) streak today.

The city had five consecutive days with afternoon highs in the 5 to 7 C range from Thursday to Monday. Then...just -2.5 C for a high Tuesday as the cooler air that WAS sitting east of the city dropped in.

But, it was above 0 C just 50-100 km west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon and that warmer air is moving in back in today.

Temperatures should get to the 5-9 C range for highs across the area today and Thursday.

AND...sunny skies with light wind.

The pattern starts to change late Thursday. A low-pressure system moving across the north will bring some clouds and flurries/light snow to northern Alberta Thursday.

In the Edmonton region, there's a chance of seeing a few pockets of precipitation push through Thursday night. It doesn't look like there's much moisture, but we might see a couple scattered flurries.

Some of the models are indicating a slight risk of freezing rain Thursday night/EARLY Friday morning. I'm skeptical. But, it's worth keeping an eye on and you can consider this an early heads-up to check road conditions Friday before heading out.

There's a better chance of some flurries or light snow through the morning/midday hours Friday. It still isn't looking like this will be a significant dump of snow. But, there might be a little bit of accumulation on snow-covered surfaces.

The other factor is the temperature drop. It's not going to get FREEZING COLD. But, we'll see daytime high slip to around 0 C Friday, just slightly above 0 C Saturday and a few degrees below 0 C on Sunday.

So...enjoy the warm and melty conditions today and Thursday. It'll cool a bit through the weekend before another warm-up Tuesday/Wednesday next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 7

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 1

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

40% chance of flurries in the evening/overnight and a slight risk of freezing rain.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 0