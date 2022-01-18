Josh Classen's forecast: Back into the freezer

Two cold days to get through and then it warms up again.

We'll have afternoon highs in the minus teens today and Wednesday.

By Thursday afternoon, back above zero. BUT...back to a risk of mixed precipitation again,too.

Behind the cold front that brought the wind and helped flip the rain over to snow, we've had some arctic air slump south.

Parts of northern Alberta are under extreme cold warnings and we may see that warning zone expanded a bit for tonight.

I don't think it'll extend into the Edmonton region, but we'll be around -30 C on thermometers Wednesday morning.

We're FEELING like -30 C this morning with wind chill (and the wind isn't even that strong - it's around 15 km/h this morning).

Wind backs off a bit this afternoon, but with temperatures only getting to about -17 C or -18 C, even a 10 km/h wind will make it FEEL like the -23 C to -25 C range.

On the positive side: more sun than cloud today and Wednesday should be sunny as well.

As temperatures head back to the "positive side," we're going to run the risk of seeing a bit more freezing rain Thursday morning.

It doesn't look anywhere near as heavy and steady as the precip we saw Monday. But, we'll watch it and update the situation tomorrow.

We get a one-day cooldown Friday before jumping back to highs above zero for the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: NW 15 km/h this morning, easing to 5-10 km/h this afteroon.

Wind chill near -30 this morning, near -23 this afternoon.

High: -18

Tonight - Mainly clear. Light wind.

9pm: -23

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -14

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of freezing rain or rain/snow mix in the morning.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Temperature falling.

Morning: -5

Afternoon: -10

Temperature rising in the evening and overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3