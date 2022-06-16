Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s for a few days

Sunny and calm across the Edmonton region and south through to Red Deer.

But...we do have a few showers in parts of northeastern Alberta (near Lac La Biche south towards Two Hills) and some thicker clouds with a few showers in the Hinton/Edson area.

Those clouds in the west are part of the system that'll bring some increasing cloud cover to Edmonton through this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in west-central Alberta this afternoon/evening and then in northwestern Alberta tonight.

The Edmonton region's best chance for some showers and/or thunderstorms looks to be this evening and overnight.

So...probably in the 9 p.m. or later range. Earlier is possible...but not as likely.

Temperatures should get to about 21 C this afternoon and the wind won't be too bad, although it'll pick up to around 15-20 km/h this afternoon and there may be some occasional gusts this evening.

Friday should get into the low 20s as well. A mix of sun amd cloud with a chance for some spotty precipitation mid-afternoon.

THEN...a better chance for some showers in the early evening.

Weekend Outlook:

The Saturday setup is coming into focus a bit more.

Showers and pockets of heavier rain looks like they'll push southwest to northeast across parts of central and then northeastern Alberta

At this point, it's almost a lock that we'll see at least SOME precipitation Saturday, especially early in the day.

Amount and duration are still a question.

There's a chance it all moves out of the region in the afternoon, but I think there's probably still some showers at lesat early Saturday afternoon.

And...although we're not expecting a repeat of Tuesday, it could end up being wet and cloudy for much of the day.

Is there a chance it all misses Edmonton? yes. But, that chance is getting slimmer and slimmer.

Sunday is shaping up drier and warmer, with a return to the low 20s in the afteroon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud through the afternoon.

Light wind this morning, becoming SE 15-20 this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of an evening/overnight shower and/or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain, especially in the morning.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23