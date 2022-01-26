Josh Classen's forecast: Breezy and some midday flurries

The mild temperature trend continues for a few more days with highs staying above zero and well above the average high of -5 C until early next week.

BUT...it may not FEEL as warm as yesterday thanks to the wind.

Gusts overnight helped mix some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface and temperatures in Edmonton stayed above freezing all night.

We'll hold steady around 2 C through most of today with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

By late this afternoon/early evening, the wind should die down and a calmer day is in store for Thursday.

There's a chance we may see some light snow push through the Edmonton region late this morning/midday.

Amounts don't look significant. But, blowing snow could become a bit of an issue.

Looking LONG range - Colder air is still forecast to drop in through the day Monday.

That arctic air will stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday.

By late Thursday, it should get shoved off to the east.

So, we'll be in the minus teens for highs and minus twenty-something mornings for a few days next week.

It appears that the Edmonton region should be back around 0 C by next Friday, though.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few flurries or a rain/snow mix late this morning/midday.

Sunny breaks developing this afternoon.

Wind: NW 15-20 with occasional gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

Temperature just above the freezing mark for most of the day.

Noon: 2

3pm: 3

6pm: -1

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -4

Afternoon: -11