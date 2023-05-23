Josh Classen's forecast: Breezy, smoky, chance of a shower this afternoon

Much of the Edmonton area missed out on the steadier rainfall we were expecting to see Monday evening and this morning.

Backyard weather stations are showing anywhere between 2 mm and 20 mm of rain in the city, but judging by radar, most neighbourhoods were closer to the low end of that range.

We also had some overnight thunderstorms in northwestern parts of the region that provided a bit more precipitation.

Here's a look at the 24hr radar accumulation (from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday):

Heavy, steady rain DID hit parts of western and northwestern Alberta on Monday and it continues to fall this morning.

It looks like areas around Grande Prairie, Whitecourt and to the southwest of Red Deer received the most, with 30-50 mm generally and some localized areas of 60+ mm.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for:

Grande Prairie-Valleyview

Hinton-Grande Cache

Jasper National Park

Nordegg

Peace River

Slave Lake

Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills

Air quality remains poor across much of the province with advisories still in effect for most of central and northern Alberta (including Edmonton).

We have AQHI readings of 10 in the city this morning and although things should improve a bit through the day, we probably stay in the "high risk" range through most of today.

Strong southeast wind will be an issue today, gusting midday and this afternoon.

The temperature won't change much. We'll got from the mid teens this morning to the 20-degree range this afternoon.

There IS a chance of some scattered showers or thunderstorms developing in the Edmonton region later today, but we're not anticipating any widespread, steady rainfall.

The temperature pattern looks fairly steady for the next few days.

Morning lows near 10 C and afternoon highs near 20 C.

We'll get some warmer air moving in for Friday and the weekend with highs climbing into the mid 20s.

AND...after today, no significant chance of precipitation through the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Poor air quality through the day, although it will improve a bit this afternoon.

Wind SE 20-30 km/h with gusts near 40 this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening, clearing overnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25