Josh Classen's forecast: Classic spring snowstorm

Here it comes.

We knew it was bound to happen eventually since it occurs almost every year.

Although we've had a bit of light snow in Edmonton this month, we haven't had a big snow storm hit the city.

That looks like it'll change over the next 24 hours.

Edmonton won't get hit the hardest. The heaviest snow will likely hit areas south and west of the city.

AND...accumulation in and around Edmonton will be highly variable.

But...we'll probably end up with between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow accumulation by early Wednesday morning.

Cloudy, windy and some mixed precipitation in parts or all of the area this morning and afternoon.

That mixed precipitation turns to heavy, wet snow by late this afternoon or this evening with the bulk of our accumulation coming overnight.

Roads (especially frequently travelled ones) will see less or little accumulation.

Most of the snow that stacks up will be on grassy areas.

That said, watch for slick conditions and blowing snow for the evening commute today and icy conditions tonight and for the morning commute Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Grande Prairie and Hinton areas as well as the Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg regions. Ten-15 cm of snow is likely by Wednesday morning.

Drayton Valley/Devon, Leduc/Camrose, Red Deer and Airdrie areas are also under a snowfall warning.

AND...it actually looks like the Red Deer/Rocky Mountain region might see some of the heaviest snow out of this storm.

In general, 10-20 cm is expected in the region. But, some spots could get 20+.

East-central Alberta is also being monitored closely by the folks at ECCC and may fall under a snowfall warning later today depending on how this system develops.

If you are/were planning highway travel west or south of Edmonton this afternoon/tonight, you should reconsider those plans.

We're expecting significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow, heavy snow and slick road conditions.

Highways south of Edmonton and east of Red Deer will likely have similar weather problems tonight/Wednesday morning.

So, here's a rough timeline:

Edmonton and area: Wet/mixed precipitation this morning and afternoon turning to heavier snow by late afternoon/evening.

Heavy snow overnight, ending by early Wednesday morning.

Grande Prairie/Hinton areas: Mixed precipitation becoming snow this morning and snow continuing (heavy, at times) through to Wednesday morning.

Red Deer and area: Cloudy this morning. Wet/mixed precipitation starting by midday and then quickly turning to heavier periods of snow.

Significant, heavy snowfall through the late afternoon/evening/overnight hours. Snow ending by midday Wednesday.

Lloydminster/Coronation region: Snow developing late this afternoon/evening with the risk of heavy snow continuing through Wednesday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Periods of snow this afternoon, possibly a rain/snow mix.

Wind: E 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 4

Tonight - Snow. 5-10 cm likely.

Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 0

Wednesday - Snow ending by early morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13