Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing, breezy and mild

Clouds lingering behind the overnight precipitation will stick around through the early morning hours in Edmonton.

Gradually, we'll get some clearing through the day with sunny breaks by late morning and the "partly cloudy" skies this afternoon.

The breezy conditions will ease through the day as well.

Snow continues to slowly trek eastward through east-central Alberta this morning.

It's been moving a LOT slower than anticipated, but it's moving.

Between 2 and 5 cm of snow still looks possible in the Coronation to Lloydminster regions by midday or early this afternoon.

Temperatures stayed above 0 C in Edmonton overnight thanks to the system that passed through.

So, we should get into the 7 C to 10 C range this afternoon. I'll opt for the lower end of that and go with a forecast high of 8 C.

Friday and Saturday have similar temperature outlooks. I've taken the risk of showers out of Saturday's forecast (for now).

It looks like we'll see some snow or mixed precip in the mountains and across northern Alberta on Saturday.

But, all of that should avoid the Edmonton region.

Outside of a few REALLY ISOLATED and brief pockets of precip, our next best shot at some moisture looks to be Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will likely bounce into double digits for Sunday and Monday ahead of that system.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: NW 10-20 (with gusts near 40 this morning).

High: 8

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

40% chance of snow or rain/snow mix overnight.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6