Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, cooler and some rain this week

Get set for some cooler air for most of this week. We'll start off with a high near 20 C today.

But, daytime highs will drop into the 12-15 C range for Tuesday/Wednesday and then highs near 10 C Thursday/Friday.

Breezy over the next few days, too.

We ARE expecting a warm-up for the long weekend. But, we'll see a cooling trend before getting to Saturday.

AND...WAY more cloud than sun over the next few days.

AND...some showers/periods of rain before the end of the work week.

We have a long line of showers from Wainwright northwest through Slave Lake and up into the Peace River area.

That trough and the associated precip will slowly move northeast this morning.

There might be a couple sprinkles in parts of the Edmonton region early in the day today.

BUT...the city's best chance for some showers come late this afternoon and tonight.

Tuesday evening/overnight may also have bring some showers to the Edmonton area.

THEN...a good chance of rain starting late Wednesday and carrying through both Thursday and Friday.

I'm not completely convinced it's going to pour for two straight days.

But, there's a very good chance of precipitation on both Thursday and Friday...and it may even move in as early as Wednesday night.

May long weekend:

Highs should be in the mid-teens Saturday and in the 17 to 21 C for Sunday/Monday in Edmonton with partly cloudy skies throughout most of those three days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower late this afternoon.

Wind SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h for much of the day.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers this evening and overnight.

Slight risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h overnight

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 13

40% chance of evening/overnight showers.

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers or rain.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15