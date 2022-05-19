Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and a few showers

Warmer and sunnier weather will arrive just in time for the long weekend.

But, until then...we have a couple more cooler-than-average days to deal with.

Cool, cloudy and a few showers in the Edmonton area today.

But...when it comes to the heavier, steadier rain - we were robbed!

The band of steady rain avoided the city Wednesday evening and instead of getting 5 to 10 mm, the region received 1 to 5mm overnight and early Thursday.

There may be a few spots that had slightly more. But, most of the city was in that 1 to 5 mm range overnight.

Based on the 24-hour radar accum:

looks like areas northwest of Edmonton, from about Sangudo to Barrhead, had about 15 to 30 mm.

Wetaskiwin/Pigeon Lk/Rimbey areas 15 to 30 mm (and maybe as much as 25 to 50 mm in parts of that area).

east-central Alberta also appears to have picked up a good 20 to 30 mm of rain.

There's also a snowfall warning in effect for the Hinton/Grande Cache and Nordegg regions. About 10-20 cm of snow is expected by the end of today.

Back here in Edmonton - a few occasional showers today. THEN...a mix of sun and cloud for Friday, but still cool.

Temperatures slip near 0 C tomorrow morning and again Saturday morning.

So, if you have delicate plants outside already...you'll want to cover them just to be on the safe side.

We'll bounce back to the mid teens with some sun for Saturday afternoon.

AND...we should be in the 17 to 21 C range for highs Sun/Mon in the city.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers.

Wind: N 20-30 with occasional gusts near 50 km/h

High: 11

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: 7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19