Josh Classen's forecast: Cold and snowy as deep freeze continues

We're still several days away from the end of the deep freeze.

Edmonton hasn't been above -20 C since last Sunday (Jan. 2). AND...we may not get above -20 C until late in the evening THIS Sunday or sometime early Monday.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid -20s C in Edmonton today.

With a 10-15 km/h breeze, wind chill will have it feeling in the mid -30s C all day.

That gives us a risk of frostbite (on exposed skin) in as little as 10 to 30 min.

We'll see some snow move through the area through the day as well. Probably 2 to 4 cm by the time it's all done.

A couple centimetres of light, fluffy snow is also possible late Saturday and early Sunday.

It'll be another day with a morning near -30 C and an afternoon high near -25 C on Saturday.

Sunday should get closer to -20 C in the afternoon and might even get near -15 C in the late evening/overnight hours.

Monday's still looking like the day we bust out of the arctic air.

But, will it be early in the day or late in the day?

I think Monday morning is probably still in the -15 C to -20 C range and the afternoon is probably in the -5 C to -10 C range.

Afternoon highs near or slightly above zero are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

The milder temperatures should stick around through all of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 2 to 4 cm likely.

Wind: N 10-15 km/h. Wind chill in the mid -30s all day.

High: -24

Tonight - Mostly cloudy this evening. A bit of clearing overnight.

Wind: NW 15-20 km/h. Wind chill in the -35 to -40 range overnight.

9pm: -25

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of flurries or light snow later in the day.

Wind: NW 10 km/h in the morning, becoming light in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -24

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow, especially early in the day.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon: -21

Temperature rising in the evening & overnight.

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -17

5pm: -6

8pm: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1