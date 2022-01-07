Josh Classen's forecast: Cold and snowy as deep freeze continues
We're still several days away from the end of the deep freeze.
Edmonton hasn't been above -20 C since last Sunday (Jan. 2). AND...we may not get above -20 C until late in the evening THIS Sunday or sometime early Monday.
Temperatures will hold steady in the mid -20s C in Edmonton today.
With a 10-15 km/h breeze, wind chill will have it feeling in the mid -30s C all day.
That gives us a risk of frostbite (on exposed skin) in as little as 10 to 30 min.
We'll see some snow move through the area through the day as well. Probably 2 to 4 cm by the time it's all done.
A couple centimetres of light, fluffy snow is also possible late Saturday and early Sunday.
It'll be another day with a morning near -30 C and an afternoon high near -25 C on Saturday.
Sunday should get closer to -20 C in the afternoon and might even get near -15 C in the late evening/overnight hours.
Monday's still looking like the day we bust out of the arctic air.
But, will it be early in the day or late in the day?
I think Monday morning is probably still in the -15 C to -20 C range and the afternoon is probably in the -5 C to -10 C range.
Afternoon highs near or slightly above zero are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
The milder temperatures should stick around through all of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 2 to 4 cm likely.
Wind: N 10-15 km/h. Wind chill in the mid -30s all day.
High: -24
Tonight - Mostly cloudy this evening. A bit of clearing overnight.
Wind: NW 15-20 km/h. Wind chill in the -35 to -40 range overnight.
9pm: -25
Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
40% chance of flurries or light snow later in the day.
Wind: NW 10 km/h in the morning, becoming light in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -29
Afternoon High: -24
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow, especially early in the day.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon: -21
Temperature rising in the evening & overnight.
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning: -17
5pm: -6
8pm: -2
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 0
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 1