Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lasts until Friday

The cold is back. But, it's only here for a few days.

AND...it should be AS cold as the deep freeze in early January.

We'll be stuck in the -15 C to -20 C range for afternoon HIGHs today/Wednesday/Thursday.

The coldest morning should be Wednesday morning as we slip into the mid -20s.

This morning and Thursday morning are closer to -20 C.

Wind died down late Monday and should be no stronger than 10-15 km/h in the Edmonton area today.

That's still enough to make it feel in the -20s with wind chill for much of the day.

On the up side, looks like we're in for a good amount of sun today and Wednesday.

Elsewhere around the province, temperatures are in the -25 C to -30 C range this morning most of northern Alberta, as well as the Lloydminster-Vermilion area.

Thankfully, wind doesn't look too strong for those regions this morning.

But...wind speeds of 20 km/h gusting to 30 km/h are expected in east-central regions and near Slave Lake later today, giving wind chill in the -25 C to -30 C range this afternoon.

Some light snow moves into west and northwestern Alberta late Wednesday and we may see some light snow in the Edmonton region Thursday morning.

The better chance for accumulating snow in and around Edmonton comes Thursday night and through the day Friday.

It's early, so predicted snowfall amounts are subject to change. But, as it looks now, we COULD see close to 10 cm by the end of the day Friday.

For now, I'm going with 2-6 cm as the "likely" amount.

That snow rides in with some warmer air. We should be back above -5 C in Edmonton by Friday afternoon.

Near 0 C for a high on Saturday and above 0 C for highs starting Sunday and likely continuing through all of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: -17

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -20

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -18

Thursday - 60% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then, Mostly cloudy.

60% chance of light snow in the evening.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. 2 to 6 cm likely.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2