Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lingers for 2 more days

We're hitting the bottom of the cold spell this morning.

Temperatures in Edmonton are in the mid -20s while areas just outside the city and across most of northern and east-central Alberta are in the -30s.

Wind chills are in the -40s in many of those regions, meaning frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as five to 10 minutes.

Not much of a warm-up this afternoon with a high of just -18 C. Wind for most areas will be in the 10-15 km/h range.

That's going to push wind chills into the -20s for most of this afternoon in Edmonton and area.

Our frosty start to February should be done by Friday afternoon in Edmonton. We'll drop to around -20 C tonight and settle near -18 C Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures should get into the -5 C to -10 C range with some snow.

So...regardless of what the groundhogs say today, we'll get a lengthy warm spell starting this weekend and carrying through next week.

But, on Feb. 2, we ALWAYS have six more weeks of winter (at least). For now, let's agree not to worry about our next cold spell until it comes.

Friday's warm-up DOES come with some snow.

We have a chance of a few flurries tonight and early Thursday. But, that's not going to amount to much (if anything).

Through the day Friday, 2 to 6 cm is possible for Edmonton and surrounding regions and it's looking like we might see a bit of light snow early Saturday as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: -18

Tonight - Cloudy periods. A few flurries possible.

9pm: -19

Thursday - 60% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then, Mostly cloudy.

60% chance of light snow in the evening.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. 2 to 6 cm likely.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 3​