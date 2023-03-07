Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and breezy

A bit milder than Monday, but still chilly in the Edmonton area today.

Temperatures will climb back into single digits later this afternoon (around -10 C midday and then -7 C mid-afternoon).

However, with the wind picking up late this morning, it's going to FEEL more like the minus teens all afternoon.

That IS better than the wind chills near -22 C we had on Monday, but not exactly "spring-like."

Looks like we'll drop back into a double-digit daytime highs Wednesday.

The slightly milder air that tries to push in from the WSW today will get shoved back to the west tomorrow.

So...we'll have mornings near -15 C and afternoons near -10 C for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Throughout the next few days we'll be under "mostly cloudy" skies. Occasionally, we'll get some sunny breaks. But, more cloud than sun.

Occasionally, we may also see a few scattered flurries, but nothing significant for snowfall.

Things start to get a bit more "interesting" Friday.

A low-pressure system will develop in southern Alberta (that'll turn into an Alberta Clipper by Saturday/Sunday as it rips into Saskatchewan and Manitoba).

The heaviest snow looks like it'll be over southern and south-central Alberta. But, the Edmonton area definitely has a chance to pick up some accumulating snow, possibly several centimetres Friday night into Saturday morning.

AND...gusty wind will create ugly driving conditions in areas south and east of the Edmonton region, and possibly in and around the city as well.

Bottom line: If you have plans to be on highways in central or southern Alberta Friday night or Saturday, pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Chance of some occasional flurries.

Wind becoming SE 15-20 with gusts near 30 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: -7 ***wind chill in the -13 to -18 range through the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy & breezy.

9pm: -10

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 10-20 km/h

Morning Low: -14 ***wind chill near -20

Afternoon High: -11 ***wind chill near -15

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow in the evening & overnight.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - 60% chance of snow early in the morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7