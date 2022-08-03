Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and some occasional showers

"Chill" week continues in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.

We got the heat last week, now we're getting some moisture and cooler conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to be WELL below the seasonal average high of 24 C....until Saturday.

The weekend looks sunnier and warmer with temperatures topping out in the mid 20s.

THEN...mid to upper 20s next week.

BUT...back to the next few days.

Some rain moving west to east along Highway 16 will push through the Edmonton region this morning.

That should move out by late morning/midday.

It's looking mostly cloudy for this afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm pushing through the region late this afternoon/this evening.

There's even a risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm overnight tonight.

NOW...will it rain all day and all night? Nope. But, right now, it's tough to pin down the timing on the precipitation.

I think the early to mid afternoon hours are PROBABLY dry, though.

Same general idea for Thursday: Is there a chance of precipitation in the morning and afternoon and evening? Yes. BUT...is it going to rain all day? No.

Heavier, steadier rain IS expected tonight and Thursday across parts of northern Alberta.

Particularly...areas from around Peace River ESE towards Fort McMurray and the Cold Lake/Bonnyville region.

About 30-50 mm is possible for much of that area and some spots could get over 50 mm in a relatively short timespan.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

80% chance of showers this morning.

40% chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

9pm: 17

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 30% chance of showers.

Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

40% chance of a late-afternoon/early-evening thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 18

60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.

Friday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26