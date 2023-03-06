Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on all week

We'll see some slightly milder air move into the Edmonton region Tuesday and again toward the end of the week.

But, the next five to seven days all look like they'll be WELL below average.

The average high for March 6th-8th is -1 C.

The average high for March 9th-11th is 0 C.

The average high for March 12th-16th is 1 C.

We won't even be close to those numbers until sometime next week at the earliest.

That said, it will turn slightly milder for tomorrow.

Periods of light snow in the Edmonton region this morning should taper off by midday or early this afternoon.

We'll see a high near -13 C.

Temperatures climb to the -7 C range Tuesday and then back to around -9 C for highs Wednesday and Thursday in the city.

Wind could be a bit of an issue Tuesday with 15-20 km/h southeasterlies and the chance of gusts closer to 30 km/h at times.

After today's snow, no significant snowfall accumulation is expected this week.

However, with mostly cloudy skies for much of the next few days, there's a chance of the occasional flurry.

Long-range outlook: Temperatures are trending warmer towards the middle of next week with daytime highs expected to be back near 0 C in the Edmonton area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon.

High: -13

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -16

Temperature slowly rising overnight.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Wind becoming SE 15-20 with gusts near 30 midday and in the afternoon.

Morning: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -10

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -5