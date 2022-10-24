Josh Classen's forecast: Cool start to the week, big warm-up coming

Cooler air settled in through the weekend with Edmonton getting it's first widespread frost and a pair of single-digit daytime highs.

We'll get more of both of those over the next few days. BUT...there IS a warming trend coming later in the week.

Edmonton set a record this past weekend for the latest arrival of the first sub-zero day.

The city dipped to -1 C Sunday, Oct. 23. That breaks the previous record of Oct. 22, 1975.

We'll probably slip to the -5 C range by Tuesday morning and even cooler Wednesday morning.

So, many parts of the city haven't had a killing frost yet. But, that's coming over the next few mornings.

Daytime highs stay in single digits today through Wednesday.

HOWEVER...a push of warm air sets up for the end of the week.

That should be enough to push temperatures into the 11 to 15 C range for afternoon highs from Thursday through Sunday.

Halloween Monday (at this point) look to be at the back edge of the warm spell. Cooler air probably pushes in for Tuesday of next week.

BUT, this far out, it's tough to pinpoint exactly what day that changeover happens. Right now, the modelling suggests Nov. 1. But, we may see that outlook change to Nov. 2 or Oct. 31 in the coming days.

SO...for now, I have a high of 10 C for Halloween. But, we'll need a few more days before we get really confident in that forecast.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: 0

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries & a slight risk of freezing rain early in the morning.

Clearing midday. Sunny in the afternon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13