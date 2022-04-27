Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, wet and windy

Edmonton's done with most of the heavier, steadier rain. That passed through overnight.

We'll be dealing with lighter rain, possibly mixed with some wet snow through this morning.

As of 6 a.m., all of our CTV rain gauges scattered around the city were showing roughly 10 mm of rainfall and we'll probably get another 2 to 5 mm by this afternoon.

In the city, sunny breaks should develop sometime this afternoon (although there could still be some hit-and-miss showers in PARTS of the area right into this evening).

Wind will become a big issue. Gusts in the 40km/h range are expected late this morning and through this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out somewhere in the 7 C to 11 C range (somewhat dependent on those sunny breaks).

I've split the difference and gone with a high of 9 C.

There's snow on the ground west and northwest of Edmonton. AND...you don't have to go TOO far to find it.

The 511 highway cameras are showing snow-covered ditches near Onoway and Wabamun.

Whitecourt and area also has some fresh snow. But, as you head further northwest, there's no snow on the ground in Grande Prairie and Peace River this morning.

That said, a snowfall warning remains in effect for higher elevations within the Peace River region as well as the Swan Hills area. More snow will fall through today in those areas.

The heaviest, steadiest rain should be in the Peace Country today. So, rainfall warnings are in place for Grande Prairie and Peace River. Whitecourt/Edson is also under that rainfall warning.

ECCC mets are saying the reason for that warning isn't so much the AMOUNT of rain, but the fact that the ground is still frozen in much of northwestern Alberta and therefore overland flooding is possible.

Looking ahead: Temperatures will be back into the 10 to 14 C range on Thursday with light wind, partly cloudy skies and just a slight risk of a scattered shower (especially late in the day).

We'll continue to gradually warm day by day through the weekend and into early next week.

As of now, we're expecting mid-teen daytime highs Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 15-20 C range next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Rain (mixed with wet snow at times) this morning.

Sunny breaks this afternoon with a 40% chance of a scattered shower.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 9

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this evening.

Clearing after midnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 6

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower late in the day.

Light wind. W 10-15 km/h.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17