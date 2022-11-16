Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in for a few days

Temperatures will slowly drop through the day and with the wind expected to pick up, it'll be a chilly afternoon.

We're expecting wind speeds of 15-20 km/h this morning, increasing to 20-30 km/h this afternoon. Gusts to around 40 km/h are also possible this afternoon.

So, we'll have wind chill near -10 C for most of this morning and wind chill in the -15 C range this afternoon.

We have an arctic high dropping in from the northwest and at the flow off that system is helping to produce some snow in western and northwestern Alberta today.

It looks like the flurries have stayed well off to the WSW of Edmonton this morning.

We'll be cloudy (but not expecting any snow) in the Edmonton region this morning.

Then, some clearing later today and as the arctic high drops through, we'll see temperatures plummet to the -15 C to -20 C range by Thursday morning.

Less wind and sunshine for Thursday. But, the cold air will linger.

Temperatures in the minus teens in the morning and a high near -7 C mid-afternoon.

There's still some question about just how quickly we'll warm up again.

Some outlooks have us near 0 C by Friday or Saturday. I think Friday's still a bit on the cooler side.

I have Edmonton around -10 C in the morning and then near -4 C in the afternoon. Not COLD. But, not quite back to 0 C.

Saturday starts with temperatures in the minus teens in the morning and probably only gets to around -5 C in the afternoon. BUT...it'll continue warming into the evening hours.

Sunday and Monday should be back above 0 C for daytime highs and morning lows will be in the -5 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Temperature falling.

Wind: NW 15-20 this morning and 20-30 this afternoon. Gusts to around 40 km/h.

Windchill in the -10 range this morning and near -15 this afternoon.

10am: -3

Noon: -4

3pm: -5

6pm: -7

Tonight - A few clouds.

Wind: NW 15-20 in the evening and then easing overnight.

9pm: -9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -7

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of some flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2